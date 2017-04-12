Interior Health is reviewing the radiology results of nearly 1,800 patients in the West Kootenay-Boundary.

Patient safety director Dr. Ron Collins says the accuracy of their interpretation is being questioned.

But Collins says they don’t know if mistakes were made.

The radiologist in question worked at several local hospitals in the spring of 2011 and June 2014, including Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail and Castlegar and District Community Health Centre.

But Collins wouldn’t confirm or deny whether it is the same radiologist whose exams in Terrace were recently re-interpreted

Affected patients will be contacted once the review is finished regardless of the results.

You can also contact the patient care quality office to determine if you’re part of the review.