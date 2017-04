Cranbrook is home to the first fast-charging station for electric vehicles in the Kootenays, unveiled last week. Another dozen are on the way by the middle of next year.

The first fast-charging station for electric vehicles has been installed in the Kootenays.

It was unveiled last week in Cranbrook.

Trish Dehnel of the Accelerate Kootenays project says they’ll soon be coming to our area too.

Dehnel says they’ll be placed in Creston, Salmo, Castlegar, Christina Lake, and Greenwood.

They take about 20 minutes to get an 80 per cent charge as opposed to several hours.