The JJ's Fashions building will be the new home of 99.3 The Goat as of this summer.

99.3 The Goat is on the move.

We’ll be relocating this summer into the JJ’s Fashions building at 2032 Columbia Ave. in Castlegar.

General manager Steve Huber says we’re planning an open studio concept and all new on-air equipment.

We’ll take over June 1 and by the end of August should have a new studio ready to go.

The Goat has been at its current location on 4th St. since 2006.

Tomorrow we’ll hear from JJ’s owner Dave Streloff about his store’s future.