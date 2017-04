The government, Executive Flight Centre, and its driver, have all pled not guilty to eight charges laid in the 2013 Lemon Creek fuel spill.

Trial dates should finally be set today in the Lemon Creek fuel spill case.

Executive Flight Centre, its driver, and the BC government have all pled not guilty.

They’re each facing eight charges.

Lawyers have suggested the trial could take five or six weeks but the judge wants them to shorten it.

In 2013 a tanker truck spilled 33,000 litres of jet fuel into Lemon Creek and the Slocan River.