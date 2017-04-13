The West Kootenay francophone association will receive $30,000 towards a Canada 150 celebration.
They’ll put on a bilingual street puppet show around the region in May and June.
AFKO executive director Lyne Chartier says it highlights three French Canadian pioneers of the region: Eli Carpenter, J.O. Patenaude, and Henri Bourgeois.
The tour dates are as follows:
Rossland, May 18: French school and Garden Fest
Kaslo, May 20: Kaslo May Days
Nelson, June 1: French school
Castlegar, June 3: Sunfest
Winlaw, June 4: Winlaw Market
Nelson, June 10: Cottonwood market
Revelstoke, June 16-17 : French school and Farmers Market
Kokanee Creek, June 24: Group 1 campground