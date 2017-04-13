West Kootenay francophone pioneers Henri Bourgeois and J.O. Patenaude will be celebrated in a touring puppet show this spring. (Courtesy AFKO)

The West Kootenay francophone association will receive $30,000 towards a Canada 150 celebration.

They’ll put on a bilingual street puppet show around the region in May and June.

AFKO executive director Lyne Chartier says it highlights three French Canadian pioneers of the region: Eli Carpenter, J.O. Patenaude, and Henri Bourgeois.

The tour dates are as follows:

Rossland, May 18: French school and Garden Fest

Kaslo, May 20: Kaslo May Days

Nelson, June 1: French school

Castlegar, June 3: Sunfest

Winlaw, June 4: Winlaw Market

Nelson, June 10: Cottonwood market

Revelstoke, June 16-17 : French school and Farmers Market

Kokanee Creek, June 24: Group 1 campground