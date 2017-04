A portion of the Waneta Nelway Road is still closed following a landslide a couple weeks ago.

A section of it collapsed sending trees and debris onto Seven Mile Dam Road.

The Seven Mile Road was cleared and reopened the same day.

The Ministry of Transportation has not yet decided if they’ll repair the section of the road that fell.

It doesn’t connect any communities, is closed in the winter and sees minimal use from vehicles.

Nobody was injured in the landslide.