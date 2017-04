The BC Government is chipping in for upgrades to the emergency department at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital in Trail.

Health minister Terry Lake says construction for most of the planned upgrades will begin next year.

The total cost of the upgrades is $18 million with the government contributing $9.3 million.

This will cover renos, a new electrical system, the construction of two new trauma bays and more.