The internment camps in West Kootenay/Boundary where Japanese Canadians were sent during the Second World War are all to be included on BC's register of historic places.

The province has recognized 13 historic Japanese-Canadian sites in the West Kootenay/Boundary.

They’re among 56 places to be added to BC’s register of historic places following a call for nominations.

Multiculturalism minister Teresa Watt says most in our area are former internment camps.

The sites include Slocan, Kaslo, Greenwood, Sandon, New Denver, Rosebery, and Lemon Creek.

You can find the full list of 176 nominations on an interactive map here.