Takaia Larsen, Selkirk College university arts and sciences coordinator and instructor. Starting in September, Selkirk College will offer a two-year diploma in law and justice studies.

Students in our area wishing to pursue a career in law will be able to do so at Selkirk College.

Arts and sciences chair Tracy Punchard says the school is pleased to be offering a law and justice studies program starting in the fall.

It will be a two year diploma program.

Punchard says many lawyers are retiring and not being replaced.