A local hockey player who made his NHL debut Sunday says a couple of teammates eased his nerves before heading into his first game.

Connor Jones of Montrose told us about an interesting exchange with a pair of New York Islander veterans before he hit the ice.

The Islanders are undefeated with Jones in the lineup.

They won Sunday in Buffalo 4-2 and took a 2-1 overtime win last night in Nashville over the Predators.