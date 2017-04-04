RCMP say a 43-year-old man couldn’t wait to sober up before taking his new motorcycle for a spin.

They clocked him going 127 km/h in an 80 zone on Highway 3A near Thrums on Sunday afternoon.

His brand new Harley Davidson only had about 20 km on the odometer.

The biker was driving “very aggressively speeding” and passing vehicles, then sped up when police tried to pull him over, Sgt. Chad Badry said in a news release.

Eventually he was stopped and police asked him for a breath sample, which found he was drunk.

The motorcycle was impounded for 30 days, the driver lost his license for 90 days, and he received a $368 fine for driving without due care.

“The driver just couldn’t wait until he was sober to take his new bike for a ride endangering himself and others,” Badry said. “While it will cost the driver a lot to get his license back and his motorcycle released, he is lucky that he didn’t cause a serious crash. Now he won’t be able to ride his new motorcycle until at least June.”