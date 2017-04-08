A West Kootenay eco-tourism operator says a poll shows there is no urban-rural divide on the grizzly bear hunt.

The poll for the Commercial Bear Viewing Association found strong opposition in rural BC to trophy hunting.

Julius Strauss of Grizzly Bear Ranch in the Lardeau says the findings debunk a long-held notion.

Strauss says the poll found 65 per cent of Kootenay East residents oppose the grizzly trophy hunt.

In Boundary Similkameen, the number was 79 per cent. Nelson-Creston and Kootenay West residents were not included.

The survey asked 400 people by telephone “All things considered, do you support or oppose the trophy hunting of grizzly bears in British Columbia?”