Adam Smith (left) and Drew Dawson (right), Clinical Informatics Analysts

Interior Health is bringing a new tool to the Kootenays.

Director of clinical information systems David Sookaveiff says MyHealthPortal provides a number of valuable services.

IH will be enrolling patients through MyHealthPortal in Nelson, Castlegar and Grand Forks April 25-28.

May 2-4 they’ll be in New Denver and Nakusp.

A team will be in Trail May 23-25.