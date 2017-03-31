A slide at Ainsworth this month took out a part of Loon Lake Road and forced the evacuation of one home.

If you’ve suffered damages or losses due to flooding you may be eligible for relief from the BC government.

It’s being made available to Central Kootenay and East Kootenay residents affected between March 15 and 23.

Johanna Morrow with Emergency Management BC says it can help cover damages over $1,000.

The deadline for applications is June 25. You can find the form at: http://www.gov.bc.ca/ disasterfinancialassistance

Slides and floods have hit throughout the area this month including near New Denver, Ainsworth, and Deer Park.