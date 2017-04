The Rossland Miners Hall has been undergoing renovations for the past few years.

The Columbia Basin Trust is now accepting applications for its new heritage grant program.

It’s putting up more than $6 million over three years to preserve and restore public heritage buildings.

The Trust’s Wayne Lunderberg says the deadline for the first intake is May 4.

You need to contact Heritage BC by April 17 before submitting an application.

Those eligible are registered non-profits, federal charities, local governments, and first nations.