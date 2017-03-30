Rick Desautel (centre) celebrates with friends and family outside the Nelson courthouse Monday after a judge ruled the Sinixt have a right to hunt in BC.

The Crown hasn’t decided whether to appeal a ruling this week affecting the Sinixt First Nation.

Judge Lisa Mrozinski ruled in Nelson that that the Sinixt can hunt in their traditional territory in Canada, even if they live in the US.

The Justice Branch declined an interview request, but provided a short written statement:

“While the result was not what we advocated for, we respect the court’s decision. Over the next few weeks counsel will be reviewing the ruling to determine the next steps to be taken. No decision has been made regarding an appeal at this point and no decision will be made until a full review of the facts of the case and the ruling is completed.”

Mrozinski said the Sinixt’s aboriginal rights weren’t extinguished despite the band being declared extinct in Canada in 1956.

The Crown argued they voluntarily given up that right by moving south of the border.