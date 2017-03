A fundraiser will be held for the family of a Robson boy who is undergoing a kidney transplant in June.

City councillor Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff it’s to help Zach Trembley and his family for their three month stay in Vancouver after the surgery.

Zach’s Miracle Fundraiser goes May 26 at the Nineteenth Restaurant at the Castlegar Golf Course at 5 pm.