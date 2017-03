Michael Marchand is all smiles as he speaks to reporters outside the Nelson courthouse this week following a landmark ruling in favour of the Sinixt.

The chair of the Colville Confederated Tribes says a precedent-setting court decision in Nelson this week shouldn’t worry BC residents.

A judge ruled Sinixt First Nation members have a right to hunt in their traditional territory in Canada.

But Michael Marchand says that won’t mean a free-for-all.

Marchand also says they hope to establish closer ties with other First Nations in Canada.

But he isn’t sure if this will open the door for the Sinixt to the BC treaty process.