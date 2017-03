The Regional District of Central Kootenay is thinking about switching its 911 dispatch to the Kelowna fire department.

The current contract with the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary costs $345,000 a year.

But RDCK chief administrator Stuart Horn says the Kelowna option would see a 50 per cent savings.

Horn says technology has advanced to the point where local geographic knowledge isn’t as¬†critical.

No decision has been made yet but the current five-year contract expires in October.