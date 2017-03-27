A major decision will come down this morning in a Nelson courtroom.

The case involves Sinixt descendant and Washington state resident Rick Desautel, who went hunting in BC in 2010.

He stood trial on two charges under the Wildlife Act, hunting without a license and hunting as a non-resident.

But he argued he has a constitutionally protected right to hunt in his band’s traditional territory.

Judge Lisa Mrozinksi’s verdict is expected to set a precedent about Sinixt standing in Canada.

The federal government declared the band extinct in the 1950s.