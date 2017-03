The Trail Smoke Eaters have been eliminated from the BCHL playoffs.

Last night in Vernon they fell 6-2 to the Vipers and lost their best of seven second round series 4-1.

The loss puts an end to the junior hockey careers of captain Connor Brown-Maloski, forwards Luke Santerno, Josh Laframboise, Mitch Barker, defenceman Carter Cochrane and goaltender Zach Dyment.