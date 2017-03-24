Students in the Selkirk College classroom and community support worker program have put on the Celebration of Diverse Ability on the Castlegar campus for over a decade.

Selkirk College hosts its 11th annual Celebration of Diverse Abilities on Monday.

It takes place in the pit on the Castlegar campus from noon to 2 p.m.

Classroom and community support worker program instructor Jane Green explains why they do it.

Green says they had a great turnout last year.

Four teams of students make it all happen, stage, activity, promotion and décor.

This year the organizing class plans on performing a fully-inclusive flash mob-style dance and they welcome everyone to join in and learn the moves here.