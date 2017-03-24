Selkirk College hosts its 11th annual Celebration of Diverse Abilities on Monday.
It takes place in the pit on the Castlegar campus from noon to 2 p.m.
Classroom and community support worker program instructor Jane Green explains why they do it.
Green says they had a great turnout last year.
Four teams of students make it all happen, stage, activity, promotion and décor.
This year the organizing class plans on performing a fully-inclusive flash mob-style dance and they welcome everyone to join in and learn the moves here.