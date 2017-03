The BC SPCA’s new facility in Castlegar will benefit humans and our furry or sometimes feathery friends alike.

CEO Craig Daniell says a big focus for the West Kootenay Community Animal Centre will be geared towards education.

The 4,600 square foot facility is being built just west of the West Kootenay Regional Airport.

About 100 people got a look at the facility’s design plans this week.