The New Democrat MP for South Okanagan-West Kootenay says he’s “underwhelmed” by this week’s federal budget.

Richard Cannings is disappointed with what it doesn’t contain.

Cannings says he was also hoping for a new pharmacare plan but it’s not included either.

The budget only has previously spending announced like investing in housing and adding childcare spaces.

Overall the budget has a deficit of $28.5 billion.