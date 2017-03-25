The Village of Salmo says infrastructure funding worth $1.7 million to renew its 45-year-old wastewater system is the largest single grant in its history.

According to a news release, the village will also receive $104,580 for a comprehensive asset inventory and condition assessment upgrading project of all linear infrastructure. The funding is part of a federal-provincial investment in critical clean water and wastewater infrastructure.

“We are very pleased that we are now able to move forward with these important infrastructure projects,” mayor Stephen White said in the release. “We are appreciative of this funding from the provincial and federal governments and cognizant that they will make a lasting impact in Salmo in sustainable service delivery in our core service areas – water and wastewater.”

The Salmo wastewater system upgrade is a $2 million project that includes: pump replacement and electrical and control upgrades for the primary lift station; repurposing of the secondary clarifier; upgrade of mechanical equipment for both oxidations ditches; construction of an office, laboratory and secure storage site; upgraded headworks; SCADA enhancements; and, installation of new more efficient technologies.

The asset inventory and condition assessment upgrading is a $141,000 project that includes properly identifying and assessing the condition of the Village’s linear infrastructure and integrating the asset inventory/condition reporting in the GIS mapping system to create an integrated asset management system for the village.

The village said the projects will begin soon and are scheduled to be completed by March 31, 2018.