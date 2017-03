The Trail Smoke Eaters live to fight another day in the BCHL playoffs.

Last night in game four of their best of seven series with the Vernon Vipers the Smokies picked up a 5-2 win.

Trail captain Connor Brown-Maloski says they knew it was a must win situation being down 3-0 in the series.

Vernon leads the series 3-1 and will host game five Thrusday.