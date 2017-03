Selkirk College is offering support to students in foster care or aging out of care.

The Selkirk College Students Union wants castlegar’s support for their “Don’t Close the Doors” campaign.

Director Santanna Hernandez says the letter-writing campaign is meant to press the BC Government to restore funds for adult basic education, which serves three groups of students.

Nelson and Trail have endorsed the campaign.

Funding for adult basic education was cut in 2014.