West Kootenay traffic police have been participating in a provincial crackdown on distracted drivers.

The fine went up to $368 last year for doing things like driving while talking on your cell phone.

But RCMP Sgt. Chad Badry says it doesn’t seem to have made a dent in their statistics.

Badry says it’s a common misconception that you can use your cell phone while stopped in traffic, which isn’t the case.

Local police have also issued 73 seatbelt tickets so far in 2017.