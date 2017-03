The provincial election is about a month and a half away but two local ridings are still missing certain candidates.

The BC Liberals have yet to announce anyone to run in Kootenay West against the NDP’s Katrine Conroy.

It’s one of nine remaining ridings where there is no Liberal contender yet.

The Green Party doesn’t have anyone in Kootenay West either or in bBundary-Similkameen.