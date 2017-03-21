Mudslides and rock slides have blocked several routes in our area, including the Kootenay Pass.

A number of small floods and mudslides in our region has forced the Regional District of Central Kootenay to activate its emergency operations centre.

It’s being done to ensure residents are safe.

You are asked to stay alert for any flooding or sliding and report any debris indicators or hazards.

Contact your local emergency program coordinator for sand and sandbags.

On Sunday, a small landslide at New Denver forced a family to evacuate their home.

But emergency co-ordinator Nora Hannan says they’ve since been allowed to return.

Hannan says some clean-up may be required as the slide crossed a driveway.