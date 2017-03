Salmo mayor Stephen White (left) and Area G director Hans Cunningham (right) have resolved a spat over funding for the wellness centre.

Salmo and Area G have agreed to make up and move on in a dispute over the wellness centre.

Rural director Hans Cunningham threatened to pull $10,000 in reserve funding for the facility.

He wasn’t happy with the financial reporting he was receiving.

Salmo mayor Stephen White is relieved the money is back in the budget while they work things out.