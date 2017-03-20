The Regional District of Central Kootenay has adopted its 2017 budget by a vote of 18 to 1.

Chief administrator Stuart Horn says many Nelson area residents will see a modest decrease.

That’s because taxation for the recreation service is going down about 10 per cent.

It previously increased to pay for emergency renovations to the aquatic centre when part of the ceiling collapsed.

Rural Salmo director Hans Cunningham was the only director to vote against the budget, because of a concern over the way water services are paid for.

The City of Nelson was absent from the vote.