Slocan wants to build a weir on Springer Creek for a microhydro plant. Above is a before-and-after artist’s conception.

The Village of Slocan will push ahead with its microhydro project on Springer Creek.

That’s thanks to $2.4 million in federal-provincial infrastructure funding.

Mayor Jessica Lunn says the power plant will be an asset for generations to come.

The village has to come up with $1.2 million.