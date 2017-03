Regional District of Central Kootenay directors are seen at a recent board meeting.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay is thinking about building a fire training centre and satellite office.

Chief administrator Stuart Horn says the proposal is to lease land from the Ministry of Forests at Four Mile.

Horn says they might move parks staff, emergency services, and utility technicians to the new office.

The fire training centre would help local volunteer departments in our region meet new standards.