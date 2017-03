Pat Ashton is seen next to the Slocan cenotaph. He spearheaded its relocation to a more prominent spot.

A volunteer from Slocan is being recognized by the province.

Pat Ashton will be presented with the Medal of Good Citizenship.

Some of the projects which earned him this honour includes organizing a team to build a gym in an old school.

He also had a role in moving the village cenotaph to a more prominent area of the community.