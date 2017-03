Tyler Kerner and this year’s edition of the Selkirk College Saints will begin pursuing their fifth straight BCIHL title when the exhibition season opens Sept. 23 at the Castlegar and District Recreation Complex. (Selkirk College photo)

The BCIHL has named it’s first and second team all stars.

A pair of forwards from the Selkirk Saints made the cut.

Ryan Edwards has been named to the first team.

He had 20 points in 23 games.

Dallas Calvin was named to the second team.

Calvin had 20 points in 13 games before missing most of the second half of the season with an injury.