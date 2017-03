There’s a fundraiser this month to battle muscular dystrophy.

Robson Volunteer Fire Department captain Dustin LePage wants to make sure the boot drive concept doesn’t fool you!

It happens March 25 from 7 am until 7 pm.

Last year the event raised $6,600 for Muscular Dystrophy Canada and LePage hopes to pass that mark this year.