The BC Government has announced funding to enhance the recruitment and retention of teachers for rural schools.

Boundary-Similkameen MLA Linda Larson says this addresses a common point of discussion from her consultation tour of districts with rural and remote schools.

The province will invest $2 million to boost recruitment.

The president of the BC School Trustees Association is happy with the funding announcement.

Teresa Rezansoff, who also chairs the Boundary School Board, says part of the $2 million investment will be used to add software for job postings.

She adds rural schools often have trouble recruiting specialty teachers for classes like woodworking.