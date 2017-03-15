A new Columbia Basin Trust program will help with energy retrofits such as replacing boilers.

Local non-profits that operate affordable housing units will benefit from a new Columbia Basin Trust program.

Housing initiatives manager Aimee Ambrosone says it’s aimed at energy retrofits.

Ambrosone says it will make the properties more sustainable, cost-effective, and energy efficient.

$2 million will be available and grants are expected to be in the $10,000 to $60,000 range.

The first intake is in May.

The Trust is working with the BC Housing and BC Non-Profit Housing Association to deliver the program.