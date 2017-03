In the KIJHL the Nelson Leafs have been eliminated from the playoffs.

They were swept by the Beaver Valley Nitehawks in the best of seven Eddy Mountain Division finals after losing games 3 and 4 in Nelson.

The Hawks won game 3 Friday 3-2 in overtime.

The next night they sealed the series with a 4-1 victory.

Hawks coach Terry Jones says game four was their best of the series.

The Nitehawks have not lost a game during their current playoff run.