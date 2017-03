For the last year, Genelle's postmark has indicated it's in Alberta.

Author and historian Andrew Scott brought it to light in the latest issue of the BC Postal History Newsletter.

He says it’s just one in a long line of postal goofs.

Scott says the mistake shouldn’t prevent mail from reaching its destination.

Canada Post couldn’t say how the error happened but indicated it will be fixed soon.