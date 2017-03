The Kootenay unemployment rate last month fell to 6.7 per cent, down from 7.6 per cent at the same time last year.

Statistics Canada says the number of people working grew by 9,000 to 75,000.

The number looking for work remained unchanged at 5,400.

The local rate is still higher than the BC rate of 5.7 per cent but close to the national rate of 6.6 per cent.