A banner honouring one of the Castlegar hockey communty’s most prominent figures is nowhere to be seen at the recreation complex.

The banner recognizes Bruno Tassone and was presented last month but doesn’t meet the critera to remain hanging from the rafters.

Recreation manager Jim Crockett says other prominent hockey players from Castlegar are often recognized.

If the criteria is changed the banner could still become a permanent fixture at the rink.