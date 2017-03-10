The style of architecture of Trail’s Union Hotel is a trademark of one of the city’s pioneering architects.

Charles Archibald Broderick, also known as Archie, designed a number of Trail’s industrial and commercial buildings in the 1920s.

That includes the Cristoforo Colombo Lodge, the old IOOF Hall and others.

The Union Hotel, built in 1939, is an embodiment of his brick box style and one of the last examples of Broderick’s work still standing.

The City of Trail has purchased the hotel and has slated it for demolition.