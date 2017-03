Artist's rendering of the new terminal building

The City of Trail is inviting contractors to bid on the civil works and construction of the new airport terminal building.

Airport committee chair Kevin Jolly says the project is a milestone for the city.

The estimated budget is $2.5 million.

The tender period closes March 28.