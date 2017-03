The new riverfront library-museum in Trail, which is under construction, may benefit from new Columbia Basin Trust funding.

The new chair of Trail’s library board has plenty of work ahead of her.

This from former chair Barb Gibson who held that role for seven years.

She says it’s a busy time for the board.

She says her biggest achievement was ensuring the Riverfront Centre project came to fruition.

Colleen Jones is the new board chair.