A great start for the Trail Smoke Eaters in the BCHL playoffs.

They lead their best of seven first round series against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks 2-0 after a pair of home wins over the weekend.

They won game one 4-2 and took a 7-2 victory the next night.

Trail forward Josh Laframboise had a pair of goals Saturday.

Nearly 4,000 fans took in the action over the weekend.