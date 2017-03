An old bridge in Fruitvale is being replaced.

Bridge manager Mike Prystae with emcon says the #2 Kelly Bridge is getting too old.

The bridge will also be raised five inches to help debris clear more effectively.

Residents nearby may experience a four hour power outage the day the new bridge is put into place.

Traffic in the area will be rerouted from March 13 till April 7 though the job could be done sooner.