A wet and snowy February in our region is in the books.

Forecaster Ron Lakeman with the Southeast Fire Centre says most our snow came in the first half of the month.

By the end of the month it was 63.2 cm.

Our average temperature was -1.9.

The lowest it got was -16 on the 3rd while the highest was 7.9 on the 17th.

A record was set for the greatest one day rainfall on the 15th when we saw 29.4 mm.