The regional director for rural Salmo says there doesn’t seem to be much appetite for a dog catcher in his area.

This despite a recent incident where a small dog was attacked in Ymir and had to be put down.

Hans Cunningham is asking residents if they’d like to pay for animal control but so far the answer is no.

Cunningham says the cost of animal control is estimated at $50 per family per year.

He says people let their dogs run loose to keep cougars away.